Where there's smoke, there's fire: Brissenden thriller burns hot

Michael Brissenden's family has had a place in a small village on the NSW south coast since the 1950s. In the summer of 2020-21, like many of us, he watched as the Currowan bushfire tore through the area, thinking the worst.
"It was one of the first villages to be hit," he says. "I was driving to Canberra from Sydney and the smoke was already everywhere. I was following the apps and the line was getting closer and closer and I really thought it was all over."
Luckily the village was saved but Brissenden noticed a change in people for a while.
"People were traumatised by it, many people still are," he says. "I started thinking about how I might work that into a story, how the effects of something like that, the pressures on the landscape and communities, from fires and climate change, might change the way a story unfolds."
Smoke is Brissenden's third novel, after The List and Dead Letters. Of course there's going to be a crime here.
Detective Alex Markov has been sent back to her hometown under the shadow of a police corruption investigation. She discovers an old family friend has been accidentally killed in the fire - or has he? Is someone using the fire as a cover-up for something more sinister?
"I remember the first time I drove down the Clyde after the fires," he says.
"Suddenly, you're seeing all these things that you never really saw before, like valleys and gullies and stuff, things you basically didn't even know were there.
"The other thing a fire does, of course, is it strips away the canopy and reveals a whole lot of stuff that, in some instances, people may have wanted to keep hidden."
He's worked that premise into Smoke on many levels.
"It's sort of the same for personal relationships and communities as well, there's a lot that stays hidden in those small communities and then when you come under pressure like that, things are revealed that otherwise wouldn't have been."
The story starts with the crime, he says, but it spirals into a broader tale about an individual, a family, a community, and a landscape under pressure.
Interestingly, Brissenden has set the book in California. By the time he started writing it, it was raining in Australia, but forests had started to burn in North America and Europe.
Brissenden spent a good portion of his journalistic career in the United States with the ABC. He covered everything from Barack Obama's election to the devastating California wildfires of 2018 when 103 people were killed and more than 800,000 hectares were burned out.
"Fires aren't a problem that are uniquely Australian," he says. "It's a global problem, particularly in areas with a climate like ours, that year it was California and Greece."
When it came to the book he thought it would be a great challenge to set it in the US.
"Because it's also a book about poverty, about aged care, about disadvantage, and all those things are evident here in Australia, but they're so much more evident in the US.
"And in a way it helped heighten the stakes, by setting it there."
He said one complication was getting his head around American law enforcement and how the different levels of that might play out and affect the story.
"Here NSW has one police force, but in California I think there's close to 70 different jurisdictions they have to deal with, or something like that."
He found people were willing to help him with his research; as a journalist, asking questions to find out answers is almost second nature.
He knew he wanted to make the main character a woman who faced a lot of misogyny in the force - "an issue that's shared by women in law enforcement everywhere".
He wanted to do research about the LAPD, how a woman might get her start, deal with different issues. So one day he just drove up to the Police Academy and knocked on the door.
"I walked straight in, there was no security, and next thing I know I'm in the armoury where these guys were strapping on stuff to do a live-fire exercise.
"They go, 'What are you doing here?' and I explained myself and they took me to the chief's office. There was this 43-year-old sergeant there and she was happy to answer all my questions. Being a journalist, you feel you have a kind of licence to walk into all sorts of places and sometimes it pays off."
Brissenden has "retired" from journalism and is now writing fulltime.
"I have a lot more time now, I don't know if it happens any quicker but maybe it's more considered."
