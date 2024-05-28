Surprise plan for Raiders star as Canberra connection revives career

Hudson Young isn't the type of player who lacks confidence, but having the NSW coach in his corner helped provide a blueprint to complete his Origin redemption.
Young revealed that former Raiders coach consultant Michael Maguire gave the 25-year-old guidance this season before he was named on the Blues bench for game one at Homebush.
Now he wants to repay Maguire's faith, and the pair's connection at Raiders training could pave the way for Young to be the Blues' Mr Fix It in the opener.
Young is set to be the NSW back-up centre in case of injury after Maguire made the decision not to carry an extra back on the bench for game one.
The coach said Young's stint as a centre at Raiders training convinced him he was the versatile man NSW needed.
"I had been speaking with [Maguire] for a little bit," Young told The Canberra Times.
"I just had to keep playing good football in club land and I'm really happy to get my shot again.
"It's always a dream to pull on the sky blue jersey and represent your state, your family and your club - it's an honour."
Asked who he had nominated as the back-up outside back in his squad, Maguire said Young was his man.
"I've got really good cover for that," Maguire said on Triple M. "Someone like Hudson Young, who I know has done a fair bit of practice in and around the centre position because I've been [at the Raiders training as an assistant coach].
"We've got cover and that's something as a coach you're thinking about all the time."
While he doesn't play centre week in-week out in Canberra, it's not an unfamiliar role for Young.
"I do [play centre] when people are injured so it's nothing new to me being able to push out, and defend and play there," he said. "We have spoken about that and we have a plan there."
The Raiders second-rower certainly delivered at club level becoming the team's leading try-scorer so far this season.
But Young is hungry for Origin glory after being dumped for game three last year under former Blues coach Brad Fittler.
Young said he's inspired by the new direction Maguire is taking with the 2024 Blues squad, as 11 changes have been made to last year's dead rubber finale.
Going into camp in the Blue Mountains this week, the Maitland product is eager to see what the team can do to deny Queensland a third-straight series win.
"Obviously Freddy [Fittler] had his ways and Madge will have his ways and I'm really excited to see what he brings," Young said.
"There's been good changes and I think Madge has picked the right players with everyone in form.
"I feel like we're a very connected group and we're excited to play with each other.
"It would mean everything to win this Origin series. I didn't get to do it last year and it's something that burns me to lift the shield for the state of NSW and the boys we're playing with."
Young, who was framed as one of the scapegoats for NSW losing the series to Queensland last year, wasn't assured another chance in Origin despite being one of the Blues' best in game two.
There was never any doubt in Young's mind he could return to that stage though, and he credited Raiders coach Ricky Stuart for further giving him belief on that mission to get back in blue.
"I always knew my own ability. I always believed that I'm an Origin player and that I'll get back here through hard work and determination," Young said.
"Sticky [Stuart] has helped me massively and I couldn't do it without my teammates too. I really want to keep my spot now."
There's no rivalry between Young and the other NSW back-rowers either, with the trio driving each other toward a common goal of winning this State of Origin series.
"I've been in camp with Marto before and have a strong connection with him, and Angus is a good bloke and a great player too," Young said.
"They're two great back-rowers and we challenge each other which only makes us better, and the team stronger."
June 5: NSW Blues v Queensland Maroons at Homebush, 8.05pm.
NSW BLUES SQUAD: 1. Dylan Edwards, 2. Brian To'o, 3. Stephen Crichton, 4. Joseph Suaalii, 5. Zac Lomax, 6. Jarome Luai, 7. Nicho Hynes, 8. Jake Trbojevic (c), 9. Reece Robson, 10. Payne Haas, 11. Liam Martin, 12. Angus Crichton, 13. Cameron McInnes. Interchange: 14. Isaah Yeo, 15. Haumole Olakau'atu, 16. Spencer Leniu, 17. Hudson Young. Reserves: Matt Burton, Luke Keary, Mitch Barnett.
QUEENSLAND MAROONS SQUAD: 1. Reece Walsh, 2. Xavier Coates, 3. Valentine Holmes, 4. Hamiso Tabuai-Fidow, 5. Murray Taulagi, 6. Tom Dearden, 7. Daly Cherry-Evans (c), 8. Reuben Cotter, 9. Ben Hunt, 10. Lindsay Collins, 11. Jaydn Su'A, 12. Jeremiah Nanai, 13. Pat Carrigan. Interchange: 14. Harry Grant, 15. Moeaki Fotuaika, 16. J'Maine Hopgood, 17. Selwyn Cobbo. Reserves: Felise Kaufusi, Brendan Piakura, Ezra Mam.
