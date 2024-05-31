Simple hacks to keep you cosy this winter

As the temperatures start to drop and electricity prices continue to rise, Australians are looking for easy ways to reduce their electricity bills and save money.
According to the Australian Energy Council, electricity bills are up to $200 more expensive in winter than in summer. As a result, many people find it challenging to budget and save, which can mean a complete change in household routines and spending habits.
However, it doesn't have to be that way.
"With today's cost of living crisis showing no signs of slowing down, Aussies are looking for effective ways to cut down on their energy costs," said Joel Power from Smart Energy.
"Balancing winter savings and energy costs might seem daunting, but small changes go a long way. You don't have to make big lifestyle changes to protect yourself in today's economic crisis. By implementing a few simple changes, you can increase your savings without giving up your level of comfort or convenience."
Here are Joel's power-saving tips to electrify your savings.
Give your washing machine the day off
Try to be strategic and wait until you have a full load before starting a wash. This simple hack can save resources, time, and up to $970 annually while doing laundry.
By creating a rotating schedule for your washing, you are reducing water and energy waste with each cycle.
This will ensure your washing machine is utilising its full capacity potential.
Thermal treasure hunt
Properly insulating and sealing your home can help you save up to 25 per cent on your energy bills, especially when it's cold outside.
To save money this winter, consider going on a thermal treasure hunt and close up the air leaks in your home. To detect a leak, check for areas with visible light or use incense to see if smoke changes direction in certain spots of your home.
By completing this air leak hunt, you are taking action towards saving energy and money on your heating bills.
Take control of your bills
Investing in renewable energy systems, such as solar panels and battery storage, can save users big bucks on their energy bills. Solar panels alone can turn the sun's rays into savings of up to $400 a year per kilowatt.
By upgrading your energy systems with a battery storage unit, you are saying bye-bye to your home's reliance on the energy grid by storing energy for later.
So, whether you're in it for the savings or the sustainability, renewable energy systems can be used to limit the strain on your household budget.
DIY energy audit
Why not turn your energy-saving efforts into a fun DIY project? Take a notebook and go on a scavenger hunt around your place to see where you're wasting energy, or could use some improvements. Keep an eye out for things such as drafts, inefficient lighting and appliances that are always plugged in.
Once you've identified these areas, devise innovative ways to conserve energy that suits your home. You might even come up with some ideas you've never thought of.
Think before turning on the lights
When the sun sets, our homes light up, but this is often one of the biggest expenses on our energy bill. Due to their quantity and wattage levels, overhead lights can be the biggest cause of an expensive energy bill.
However, saving energy does not mean you have to sit in the dark. Next time you want to brighten your home, try switching on your floor and table lamps before resorting to overhead lighting, or consider investing in LED dimmer lights.
