Garfield origin tale is a whisker dull and far from purrfect

Lazy, greedy and cynical are not the most engaging character traits, though we do get the point that Garfield allows some of us time out from a relentless daily routine or quest for self-improvement, or whatever. Parents of toddlers trying to instil good habits will, however, cringe as Garfield stuffs his face with fast foods after tossing out the few greens. Others may be thinking about the epidemic of obesity in affluent societies these days.