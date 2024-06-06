Official opening of Abode Phillip offers new accommodation destination Advertising Feature

Official opening of Abode Phillip offers new accommodation destination

The official opening of Abode Phillip in Woden today adds a new option for travellers seeking stylish and affordable accommodation in Canberra. Pictures supplied

Abode Hotels is excited and proud to welcome its ninth property to their hotel portfolio with the official opening today of Abode Phillip in the buzzing hub of Woden in Canberra's vibrant south.



Nestled in Tower One of the new WOVA precinct (6 Furzer Street, Phillip), Abode Phillip boasts 54 self-contained apartment-style rooms catering to both business and leisure travellers alike.

Each room is thoughtfully equipped with modern amenities including kitchenette facilities, a washer/dryer, and STAYCAST streaming, ensuring guests have everything they need for a seamless and enjoyable "home away from home" stay.

Abode Phillip is strategically located just a stone's throw away from major shopping and dining precincts, entertainment venues, parks, and public transport hubs, and offers guests unrivalled accessibility to Canberra's key attractions.



Whether guests are exploring the city or attending business meetings, Abode Phillip provides the perfect base for their endeavours with an unrivalled combination of style, functionality, affordability and convenience.

"We are thrilled to launch Abode Phillip today," said Brett Walker, General Manager of Iconic Hotels by Geocon.



"Our aim, as with all Abode Hotel locations, is to provide our guests with a comfortable and convenient home away from home, offering a blend of modern stylish amenities and prime location.



"With Abode Woden only a stone's throw away and perfect for corporate clients, our new location at Abode Phillip focuses on the pet-friendly and family friendly market.

"There are multiple rooms designed for those with accessibility needs, interconnecting rooms for families, and designated pet-friendly rooms so the whole family can travel.



"Abode Phillip is just a short walk to Woden Westfield, dining options and entertainment venues, and Canberra Hospital is also just a short drive away for those needing treatment or visiting friends/family."

Abode Hotels is a leading provider of stylish and affordable accommodation in Australia.



With a commitment to offering guests a comfortable and convenient experience, Abode Hotels boasts a portfolio of properties in prime locations across Canberra and NSW.



Each Abode property is designed to cater to the needs of modern travellers, whether they are visiting for business or leisure.



Bookings for Abode Phillip are now open and guests that book direct receive 10% off using the code 'BOOKSMART'.

To reserve your spot at Abode Phillip and experience an exciting new destination for contemporary accommodation in Canberra, visit www.abodehotels.com.au/hotels/phillip/.