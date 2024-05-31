Weird and thought-provoking

MacKay is a Brit with an Aussie dad which has brought him to a number of Aussie films in his short but very busy career. His performances here vary. He's so charming in the future and the past, but a jarring and awkward bit of work as the 2023 Louis. I'm going to be generous and put this down to the three French screenwriters' dialogue not translating amazingly well into this one English-speaking timeline. This timeline's Louis is every incel male screaming at us in social media comment sections, furious with the world and directing that anger in all the wrong places.