Review

Weird and thought-provoking

By Cris Kennedy
June 1 2024 - 5:30am
The Beast (M. 155 minutes).

4 stars

I'm truly intrigued by this French-American sci-fi film starring Lea Seydoux and sometime Aussie George MacKay as star-crossed lovers who meet across three lifetimes.

