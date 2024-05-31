J-Lo's banter and CGI crash and burn in this big-budget misfire

Atlas Shepherd (Jennifer Lopez) is a top cyber analyst who's misanthropic and fiercely against artificial intelligence (though she's not averse to the high-tech coffee maker, chess set and other gadgets in her apartment). She also has a connection with Harlan - not revealed until later in the film - that's behind her anti-AI attitude. When Casca (Abraham Popoola), a Harlan sleeper agent, is captured, Atlas comes to interrogate him. She finds out that Harlan is in the Andromeda galaxy.