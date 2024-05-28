Happy retirement, Terry Snow

Terry Snow, Canberra's richest man, business titan and philanthropist has announced he is retiring. Megan Doherty writes that the 80-year-old is stepping back from all responsibility with Canberra Airport, Capital Property Group and his family's many other business interests amid after a period of ill health.
At Parliament House, Miriam Webber reports the secretary of the Department of Parliamentary Services went on the offensive over media reporting about an apparent relationship he had with a former senior staffer in his department. Rob Stefanic said he had "endured repeated violation" of his private life, using Senate estimates to attack the "malicious and gossip-laden" allegations.
Jasper Lindell attended the state funeral of former Labor MLA Bill Wood, who was remembered for his dedication to Canberra and to his family and, in the words of former chief minister Jon Stanhope, of being at risk of giving politicians a good name.
Today continues our run of sunny days. After a low of negative 3 degrees, we're set for a high of 18. Enjoy it before the rain arrives later in the week.
John-Paul Moloney, managing editor
