The Canberra Times
Home/News/Business
Photos

Residents of 'luxury' apartments told to avoid balconies after safety report

Lanie Tindale
By Lanie Tindale
Updated June 3 2024 - 11:48am, first published 11:45am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Engineers have told residents of million-dollar "luxury living" apartments to stay off their balconies following a damning structural report.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$0/

(min cost $0)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Lanie Tindale

Lanie Tindale

Reporter

I am City reporter at The Canberra Times. I previously covered health for the masthead, and was a trainee before that. I have written on courts, federal politics, breaking news, features and opinion. lanie.tindale@canberratimes.com.au.

More from Business

Get the latest Canberra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.