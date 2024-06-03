Residents of 'luxury' apartments told to avoid balconies after safety report

Engineers have told residents of million-dollar "luxury living" apartments to stay off their balconies following a damning structural report.
Highgate apartment balustrades are not properly reinforced, propping up glass at risk of "spontaneous shattering", according to a September 2023 report by engineering consultancy firm Bligh Tanner.
"We recommend apartment occupants remain clear of the balustrade edge and use extreme caution when accessing balconies to prevent loading," the report said.
Bligh Tanner identified 44 defects or issues, including glass that could potentially eject and shatter, damaged concrete columns and corrosion in steel structures.
The 17-floor building is on the corner of City Walk and Akuna Street in Canberra City.
Vantage Strata commissioned the report on behalf of the Highgate Owners Corporation, and Bligh Tanner engineers inspected the building on September 12 and 13, 2013.
The strata management company emailed residents on September 29, warning them to "exercise extreme caution when accessing balconies. Please remain clear of the balustrade and avoid any unnecessary loading [until further review]".
"We stress that these concerns have not yet been fully investigated and substantiated," the letter said.
The Canberra Times does not know if the issues identified in the Bligh Tanner report were reinvestigated or rectified. Bligh Tanner did not respond to enquiries in time for publication.
Vantage Strata no longer stopped managing the building in recent months and declined to comment. The new building manager, from Point Facilities Solutions, also declined to comment.
Morris Property Group completed the build in 2018.
The group were also responsible for an allegedly defective Kingston apartment complex, which the ACT government was forced to pay to fix in 2019.
Morris Group Property did not respond to multiple requests for comment. Worksafe ACT also refused to answer any questions.
Residents identified issues with balconies as early as 2020.
"The balconies present a medley of issues, and are unlikely to resist the required design loads," the report said.
A number of repairs to cracked concrete hobs were "poorly installed... with several already failing".
"The balustrade stanchions are not set in reinforced concrete and do not appear capable of withstanding the design loads," the report said.
Bligh Tanner said they wrote a letter to body corporate outlining their concerns about the structural integrity of the balustrade system.
They told residents to limit their access to balconies immediately.
Issues with balconies:
The barriers on the balconies could potentially be at risk of "spontaneous shattering".
The panels are made from toughened glass, also known as safety glass.
This glass is also used on the building's facade.
It can "crumble and eject" when it breaks, shattering into small, tiny pieces.
Toughened glass was permitted when the building was made but is no longer allowed at heights above five metres.
"[Tiny crystals] can cause spontaneous shattering of the glass in service, sometimes years or even decades after the glass is manufactured," the report said.
"It is understood that one balustrade of [a unit] suffered a failure in January 2023. The cause of the failure was not determined."
Three glazing panels across the building's facade have also failed, for unknown reasons.
At Highgate, the glass in the windows is only supported vertically - with no horizontal support to provide a barrier if the glass breaks.
"Should a failure occur... it is highly likely that the glass will eject from the building creating a void in the balustrade through which falls can occur," the report said, adding it also poses a risk to anyone below the balcony.
The report identified issues within concrete columns in the basement and carpark, which could threaten the stability of columns and walls.
Engineers found several issues that increased the risk of water ingress - when water seeps into a building - including blocked drainage.
Corrosion of steel sections supporting the building's external facade is a "significant issue" considering the age of the building, the report said.
Engineers also found Styrofoam, which is flammable, in several places such as on balconies and in the carpark.
"The material is combustible and should not form part of the building fabric," the report said.
The website advertising Highgate apartments boasts they are "a soaring testament to the continued vision of Canberra's growth".
It says the building has "exquisite contemporary styling, with a focus on quality and fine attention to detail".
A 146m2 three-bedroom and two-bathroom apartment on the 17th floor sold for $1.19 million in April 2021.
According to the real estate ad, the "penthouse style" unit "exudes style, sophistication and urbanity".
A similar apartment in the building, described as having "270 degree, city-scape views afforded by the floor-to-ceiling double glazed windows", sold for $1.1 million in February 2022.
Domain had six apartments listed for sale on Tuesday night.
Two-bed, two-bath apartments were priced between $720,000 and $770,000, while sellers of one-bedders sought offers above $440,000 and $495,000.
A one-bedroom flat in the building is advertised for rent for $590 a week.
"Enjoy the sweeping city views from your generous covered balcony," the ad says.
It shows a balcony with a small table, chairs and plants.
Other units are advertised for rent on Airbnb for several hundred dollars per night.
There was no mention of safety concerns regarding the balcony.
Morris Property Group is responsible for several buildings in Canberra including Renaissance Manuka, Gungahlin's Amici, Park Avenue and Nova in Dickson.
