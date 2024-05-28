Woman, 51, found dead in Pialligo home; police have man in custody

Police have taken a 52-year-old man into custody after a woman was found dead at a property on Kallaroo Road, Pialligo, on Tuesday morning.
About 9.45am, ACT Ambulance received a call for assistance to a residence on Kallaroo Road.
On arrival, they found a 51-year-old woman deceased at the scene. The circumstances of her death have not been disclosed by police.
Investigators were called to the house and throughout the day gathered information.
Late on Tuesday afternoon, the 52-year-old man was taken into custody.
He is currently assisting police with enquiries.
No charges have been laid yet and investigations into the matter are continuing.
The house is a semi-rural residential property on Kallaroo Road, with multiple commercial premises
Anyone who may have information that can assist the investigation is urged to contact Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000, or via the Crime Stoppers ACT website.
Please quote reference number 7759976. Information can be provided anonymously.
