This may finally turn the tide on Australia's biodiversity crisis

Thirdly, the new laws must recognise Commonwealth precedence over matters of national environmental significance. These have been specifically designed to fall squarely and unequivocally under Commonwealth jurisdiction, either through the external affairs power (addressing matters of international concern) or through the corporations power. Co-operation between all levels of government is important, but state and territory governments have too often acted against the interests of Australia's biodiversity. The Commonwealth must shoulder its responsibility to protect and restore it.