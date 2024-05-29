This may finally turn the tide on Australia's biodiversity crisis

Australia is set to have its first national independent environmental regulator - Environment Protection Australia - and its first independent environmental data agency - Environment Information Australia.
This is the culmination of a decade of concerted activism within the Labor Party to remove environmental decision-making from the whims of politicians and place it in the hands of experts and science. It is a very big deal.
Members of the Labor Environment Action Network (LEAN) persuaded more than 500 Labor Party branches to call for this in the 2018 platform. When the review into the national environment laws commissioned by the then Coalition government and delivered by Professor Graeme Samuel failed to recommend an independent EPA, LEAN members mobilised to defend it in 2021.
Why did so many of our members give up so many evenings to argue the case for independent environmental institutions? Because a lack of compliance and enforcement and a lack of scientific rigour in assessments and approvals has made Australia the extinction capital of the world.
An independent Environment Information Australia is at least as important. Good decision-making relies on good information.
Importantly, the EIA bill includes the world's first legislative definition of nature positive, including that it will be measured against a baseline to be determined by the independent EIA.
A federal EIA will consolidate and make accessible information held by state and territory governments and research institutions, as well as develop its own nationwide mapping and environmental databases.
A national repository of authoritative environmental information will underpin the baselines against which Australia's progress in halting and reversing biodiversity decline can be measured. Nature positive is meaningless without absolute baselines and actions to improve on them. An independent EIA will provide accountability.
LEAN would like the government to go further. We have long argued for a National Environment Commission, similar to the Climate Change Authority: an independent, expert advisory body that not only hosts authoritative information but can also use that information to advise policymakers on important issues such as protection and restoration targets.
Such a body could review and regularly update the national environmental standards to ensure they take account of the latest scientific knowledge and global best practice.
But good institutions can only do so much in applying flawed laws, and the current national environment laws will not deliver the nature positive outcomes the minister has committed to.
The government must accelerate work on the last stage of the reforms, including legislated national environmental standards. These must also include clear definitions of unacceptable impacts and of habitats that must be protected, as well as an overdue recognition of the impacts of climate change.
The minister has said she is not delaying the full reform package, merely bringing forward one part of it. The Australian community must hold her to her word. To deliver on her promises, she must provide the Australian public a proposal based on the following principles.
Firstly, nature positive must be at the centre of all considerations and embedded in all processes - not just approvals, where any damage must not be unacceptable and must be properly restored, but also in positive conservation planning and restoration actions to address the damage from past actions.
Baselines must be absolute, not continually declining, and the government must take concrete actions to improve on them. Recognition of climate change as a key threatening process is essential.
Secondly, environmental approvals and conservation planning must be rules-based. Broad and unaccountable ministerial discretion in the past has led to the current biodiversity crisis. All actions under the new laws must be subject to clear rules whether they are undertaken by the
Minister, the EPA, EIA, the department or private actors. Decisions will still have to be made - there can be no algorithm to churn out automatic outcomes - so we need clear rules to govern how they are made. This includes rules on consultation.
Thirdly, the new laws must recognise Commonwealth precedence over matters of national environmental significance. These have been specifically designed to fall squarely and unequivocally under Commonwealth jurisdiction, either through the external affairs power (addressing matters of international concern) or through the corporations power. Co-operation between all levels of government is important, but state and territory governments have too often acted against the interests of Australia's biodiversity. The Commonwealth must shoulder its responsibility to protect and restore it.
Laws framed around these principles, and applied and enforced by genuinely independent, expert institutions may finally turn the tide on Australia's biodiversity crisis and lead us to a nature positive future.
