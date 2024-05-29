Man and woman stabbed during alleged group home invasion

A man and woman were stabbed several times during a violent home invasion earlier this month, police have alleged.
Lytrell Eneliko, 18, did not apply for bail when he faced the ACT Magistrates Court on Wednesday.
He also did not enter pleas to charges of intentionally inflict grievous bodily harm, assault occasioning actual bodily harm, aggravated burglary and possessing an offensive weapon with intent.
Police allege the woman answered the door of her Conder home on the morning of May 4, when a man allegedly pushed past her and stabbed her several times.
Eneliko and three other men then allegedly assaulted the home's male resident and stabbed him.
The group are said to have fled shortly after and the two alleged victims were transported to hospital with significant injuries.
Eneliko was arrested in Western Sydney yesterday and extradited to the ACT.
He did not speak during his brief court appearance but smiled and waved to a woman in the public gallery as he was escorted back into the cells.
He is set to face court again next month.
Investigations into the identities of the other men allegedly involved in the incident are continuing.
Anyone who has information about the incident is urged to contact Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000, or via the Crime Stoppers ACT website. Please quote reference number 7740305. Information can be provided anonymously.
