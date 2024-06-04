An elegant taste of Turkey at Rakkas: fine dining on the Foreshore

It's always been a dream of Mert Toplu's to open his own Turkish restaurant, one where he could elevate the food of his childhood into something just a little bit special.
You only have to be served his trio of dips to know that Rakkas is not going to be your standard experience.
There's a mild chilli macaroon filled with a pepper-flavoured labne; hummus served with crunchy, roasted chickpeas and drizzled with black tahini; and a luminious roast beetroot cannoli, filled with beetroot dip that's nothing like the ones you get from the supermarket.
"Opening a restaurant that showcases Turkish food, that shows Turkish food can be refined and elegant, has always been something of a passion project for me," says Toplu.
Rakkas has taken over the spot on the Kingston Foreshore where Morks used to be. He's reduced capacity to 40, added in some carpet, the timber furnishings comfortable and stylish at the same time. He laughs when he says it took five coats of paint to paint over Morks' iconic mural.
"We want people to come in and feel at home, feel as though they can settle in for a couple of hours and really enjoy the whole experience," he says.
Toplu has a background in fine dining and five-star hotels, both in Turkey and in Australia. He also runs one of Queanbeyan's most popular cafes, Thirty 4 Cafe on Crawford Street, which has won several local business awards.
"We'll still keep the cafe going, of course, the support we have there is amazing, but my daughters are a little older now and I thought the time was right to chase the dream of the restaurant."
He suggests the "Sound of Istanbul" tasting menu which includes the dips, alongside nine other plates. Think fried halloumi with honeycomb, thyme and rose leaves; to a char-grilled spatchcock with cauliflower okra pickles and a ricotta cacik.
The cocktail menu is also worth mentioning. Bar manager Berke Can has developed a list, each named after a Turkish city and using something that region is known for. For example, the Bursa, the city where Toplu was born, features chestnuts.
Rakkas will be open for lunch and dinner, Tuesday to Saturday. 18/19 Eastlake Parade, Kingston.
