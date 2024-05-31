The Canberra Times
Home/Canberra

'Unfiltered joy': Constable Kenny talks safety with a new friend

Ron Cerabona
By Ron Cerabona
June 1 2024 - 5:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

As more than 1800 Canberra schoolchildren in Gungahlin and Belconnen have discovered so far, Constable Kenny Koala has a new handler who travels with him everywhere.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$0/

(min cost $0)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Ron Cerabona

Ron Cerabona

Arts reporter

As arts reporter I am interested in and cover a wide range of areas - film, visual art, theatre and music, among others - to tell readers about what's coming and happening in the vibrant and varied world of the arts in Canberra. Email: ron.cerabona@canberratimes.com.au

More from Canberra

Get the latest Canberra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.