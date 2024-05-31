'Unfiltered joy': Constable Kenny talks safety with a new friend

As more than 1800 Canberra schoolchildren in Gungahlin and Belconnen have discovered so far, Constable Kenny Koala has a new handler who travels with him everywhere.
But while Constable Kenny's handler has changed, everything else will remain the same, including the character's gruff but friendly voice.
David "Packy" Packwood recently retired after seven and a half years working at the Australian Federal Police with Constable Kenny, providing safety information on everything from crossing the road to COVID.
Constable Kenny is now teamed with Emily McNaught, an unsworn member of the Australian Federal Police, who took up the role in May as his 16th handler.
At 23, Ms McNaught is the youngest handler to date and possibly the first woman (records were not clear on this point).
Working with Constable Kenny is a full-time job, with visits to preschools and primary schools around Canberra as well as community events such as Reconciliation Day and the Canberra Show.
Ms McNaught said the AFP called for expressions of interest early in the year.
"Naturally it piqued my interest - how could it not?" Ms McNaught, who like countless Canberra children over several decades grew up with Constable Kenny, said.
"It's one of the best jobs in the organisation."
After an interview in April, including a demonstration ("wonderfully nerve-racking"), she landed the job.
With "Packy" retiring, Ms McNaught did not get to spend much time with him but his predecessor, Stewart Waters, worked with her for a fortnight, showing her how to animate the character and "making that magic for the children".
"He was 'my' Kenny," Ms McNaught said of Mr Waters.
"It was really special to learn from him."
Ms McNaught said she had been concerned the transition between handlers might be jarring for the children.
They quickly adjusted and, although some younger children are initially intimidated, by the end everyone is smiling.
"The laughs are my favourite thing ... when you get them to find that unfiltered joy in Kenny," she said.
Although handlers work closely with the education and diversion team and the key messages have to be communicated, there are no set scripts.
"I get a lot of creative freedom," Ms McNaught said.
Online safety was one important priority now - "It's an everchanging, constantly evolving beast" - but classic messages such as Stay OK on the road have not been neglected.
Constable Kenny Koala first appeared on Capital Television in September 1975 as a guest on Junior Police 7.
Ms McNaught is the third person to handle Constable Kenny full-time, following Mr Waters and Mr Packwood whose periods of service added up to a total of 22 years. There were a few previous part-time handlers who had other roles in ACT Policing.
Ms McNaught grew up doing performing arts and wore costumes as the Easter bunny for bushfire relief in Moruya and Christmas characters.
Working with Kenny is a one-handed job - she's training herself to be able to use her left as well as her right hand to ease the strain.
"The physio takes good care of me," she said.
After graduating from ANU, Ms McNaught started working in criminal records at the AFP in 2020 before starting her new job.
She hoped to be working with Constable Kenny for a long time.
"It's the dream role, really, combining my passion for policing and my passion for community and kids in particular," Ms McNaught said.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.