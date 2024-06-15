Times Past: June 16, 1992

On this day in 1992, underage licences were a hot topic of discussion. Anyone wanting to procure a birth certificate for false identification only needed to pay less than $20. The low cost made the prospect highly popular among some Canberra high school and college students.
The fake certificates would sometimes be obtained without the knowledge of the individual whose details were copied. Some young people would go as far as selling information to others to enable them to obtain the certificates. These certificate enabled underage young people to purchase alcohol, cigarettes and driving licences.
Proof of identity was not required to obtain a birth certificate under ACT legislation back then. The only things needed were the date of birth and parents' given names. A spotlight was cast over fake birth certificates after the ACT Motor Registry found numerous students using them to obtain licences. It prompted the involvement of the police.
Roger Thomson of the ACT Registrar of Births, Deaths and Marriages said staff were trained to use discretion but the law hampered their ability to reject applications. He said "there is also collaboration between young people" as they checked the details of others in the school rolls.
There were cases where younger sisters would obtain their older sister's birth certificate without the family knowing.
Mr Thomson said "it seems to be a practice which continues through high schools which earns a few brownie points if people can flout the law". They would have to pay $19 to obtain a full ACT birth certificate and $16 for an extract.
