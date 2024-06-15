The Canberra Times
Times Past: June 16, 1992

By Ray Athwal
June 16 2024 - 12:00am
On this day in 1992, underage licences were a hot topic of discussion. Anyone wanting to procure a birth certificate for false identification only needed to pay less than $20. The low cost made the prospect highly popular among some Canberra high school and college students.

