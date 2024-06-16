The Canberra Times
Home/News/History

Times Past: June 17, 1988

RA
By Ray Athwal
June 17 2024 - 12:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

On this day in 1988, the 44-year-old "Gooney Bird" passed through Canberra as it was on the final leg of its tour of duty. It had embarked on a month-long flight around Australia. The plane flew gracefully over Canberra and could not have looked any more different than its namesake, the albatross.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

or signup to continue reading

All articles from our website & app
The digital version of Today's Paper
Breaking news alerts direct to your inbox
Interactive Crosswords, Sudoku and Trivia
All articles from the other in your area
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
RA

Ray Athwal

Editorial Assistant

More from History

Get the latest Canberra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.