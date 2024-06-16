Times Past: June 17, 1988

On this day in 1988, the 44-year-old "Gooney Bird" passed through Canberra as it was on the final leg of its tour of duty. It had embarked on a month-long flight around Australia. The plane flew gracefully over Canberra and could not have looked any more different than its namesake, the albatross.
The "Gooney Bird" was an American-built C47 Dakota the RAAF acquired in 1945 and saw service in World War II, the Korean War, Vietnam War and even the Indonesia-Malaysia confrontation. An Iroquois helicopter also flew escort for the plane.
The plane was flown as part of a bicentennial project to about 30 airports in Australia. The nine-member crew was headed by officer Jim Bradley. Wing commander Phil Morrall initiated the project and he was also a part of the crew.
Ken Llewellyn, a member of the crew, said the plane received great reception during the more remote sections of his journey. He said "it was an incredible response, with even the ladies' auxiliary making scones to welcome us".
In preparation for the journey, the plane was refurbished back to its original state with its camouflaged green livery. The plane's reputation was one of reliability and stability as it was not built for speed or comfort. Instead, it was built to move troops and supplies efficiently and it justifiably was referred to as the workhorse of World War II.
Wing commander Morrall said the lack of insulation in the fuselage reflected or exaggerated the temperatures outside the plane to its inside. He went on to say although he was glad to be back home in Canberra, he would miss the old "Gooney Bird".
The "Gooney Bird" would eventually make its way back to Canberra after making its final stop in Richmond, before being displayed proudly in the Australia War Memorial.
