Pialligo death ruled suspicious by police

May 30 2024 - 12:00am
We reported late on Tuesday night the discovery of a 51-year-old woman's body at a property in Pialligo. Yesterday morning investigators were still at the scene and, while we learned she was found at the foot of a staircase, police stayed tight-lipped about the situation. Expect much more to come from this story.

