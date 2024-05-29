Pialligo death ruled suspicious by police

We reported late on Tuesday night the discovery of a 51-year-old woman's body at a property in Pialligo. Yesterday morning investigators were still at the scene and, while we learned she was found at the foot of a staircase, police stayed tight-lipped about the situation. Expect much more to come from this story.
Also yesterday, Coroner Ken Archer issued an apology to the family of Aboriginal man Nathan Booth as he began an inquest into Mr Booth's death near where he was found by the Murrumbidgee River. Reporter Bageshri Savyasachi was there to describe a moving and unusual riverside hearing witnessed by many of Mr Booth's family and friends.
Megan Doherty visited the Green Shed in Mitchell for the last time, where staff were doing the final clean-up before shutting shop and handing over to Vinnies. The Mugga Lane shed will shut its doors today.
We're waking up after a milder night when temperatures stayed well above zero. Today should hit a top of 19 degrees. Bring any washing in though, rain is expected tomorrow, if not late tonight.
John-Paul Moloney, managing editor
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.