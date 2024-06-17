Times Past: June 18, 1992

On this day in 1992, the ACT government planned to tackle the issue of petrol prices by introducing more service stations on major roads. The aim of the proposal was to encourage making petrol pricing more competitive.
Terry Connolly, minister for consumer affairs, said the government were considering to alter planning law to change petrol marketing, potentially increasing the siting of more stations at shopping centres. The announcement came of the back service stations increasing their prices above 74.5 cents due to major oil companies increasing their wholesale prices.
Connolly explained the slow nature of the government's inquiry into Canberra petrol pricing, saying it was "not merely reviewing what industry claims to be the justification for their high prices but is going behind those claims and is also looking at economically acceptable options to ... achieve long-term solutions".
Service station owners in Canberra were not happy and protested against the government pressure exerted on them. They said the prices set were reflecting the market forces from the Prices Surveillance Authority and major oil companies.
One service station owner said a 5 cents per litre margin was needed for his business to be viable due to the high overheads dictated by the Canberra market. For example, if major oil companies set prices of about 67 cents per litre, the price would increase to about 70 cents before it reached Canberra.
The owner continued: "I know petrol prices are high here compared to the Sydney market, but it is like comparing chalk and cheese. In Sydney, the oil companies are under pressure from independent operators and are offering price support here. It is all very well Terry Connolly talking about lower petrol prices in Canberra but neither the government nor the oil companies [is] offering to take a smaller cut. They just expect us to take less."
