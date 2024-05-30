'Unacceptable risk': Rugby rocked after Rebels axed from comp

The Melbourne Rebels have been cut from Super Rugby Pacific competition, with Rugby Australia telling players their last match will be played as early as next week.
Rugby Australia chief executive Phil Waugh and chairman Daniel Herbert flew to Melbourne to deliver the devastating blow for the financially stricken club.
Staff and players were called to Rebels headquarters on Thursday as they were preparing to fly to Fiji for their final-round clash against the Drua on Saturday.
It's understood the club was told of Rugby Australia's decision last week before they were thumped by the ACT Brumbies in Canberra.
The crushing news comes as the Rebels sit seventh on the ladder and are preparing for their first finals campaign in 14 years in the competition.
Melbourne have been in voluntary administration since January with debts owed to creditors exceeding $23 million including an $11.5 million debt to the tax office.
RA cut staff and took over player and coaching payments for the season, with the Rebels handing over their competition licence.
A private consortium put forward a plan to fund the club until 2030, which was supported by the administrator but RA and the ATO voted against the deal at the creditors' meeting.
It was contingent on RA handing back the licence but the governing body opted to cut the club, saying it didn't demonstrate sufficient financial viability and presented an "unacceptable level of risk".
In a statement on Thursday RA said the consortium's projections for revenue growth and cost savings were "overly optimistic" and requiring additional funding from head office.
"Given the lack of detail made available to RA, the lack of transparency and the significant doubts over the consortium's proposed financial model, RA has determined that there is an unacceptable level of risk associated with entering into a Participation Agreement with this consortium for the 2025 Super Rugby Pacific season," RA said.
"RA does not take this decision lightly, however it must act in the best interests of the game and its stakeholders, and to provide certainty for the Rebels' players and staff, and all Super Rugby clubs in planning for the 2025 Super Rugby Pacific season."
Players are set to flood the open market, with Rugby Australia allowing stars to nominate their preferred destination at the other four Super Rugby franchises.
There is a strong feeling within Australian rugby circles that head office will nudge most of the talent towards the NSW Waratahs given the Sydney club is now controlled by Rugby Australia and finished as the lowest-ranked Australian side this year.
The majority of Western Force players moved to Melbourne when the Perth club was axed from the competition at the end of 2017.
Other teams have respectfully been waiting for Rugby Australia to make a decision about the Rebels before drawing up wishlist and targeting players.
"We have a plan that will ensure rugby has a strong future in Victoria - the infrastructure and the systems remain unchanged despite the change to the professional game in 2025, and we will continue to look for opportunities to increase that investment in the game in Victoria," Waugh said.
"I want to thank the rugby community for its patience and ongoing support of the code. Rugby Australia's focus right now is on supporting the impacted staff and players at the Rebels.
"As Australian rugby evolves, we will consider the game's professional footprint, and how it best serves the game and Super Rugby.
The Rebels went into voluntary administration earlier this year, but keen rugby officials have been working on a way to resurrect the franchise.
Ultimately, however, Rugby Australia had the final say on whether to cut the team or award a licence to a new operations team.
But Rugby Australia said the lack of detail and ongoing uncertainty gave it no choice but to end the saga.
"The consortium [for a new Rebels team] has claimed to have committed $18m in funding, though no documentary evidence has been provided to support this," Rugby Australia said.
"RA has been asked to rely on a verbal assurance, as well as confirmation that a portion of the committed funding will be contributed towards funding the Deed of Company Arrangement (DOCA).
"No material has been provided outlining the new ownership structure, the new delivery model across two locations (AAMI Park and Tarneit) or how the historic financial challenges faced by Melbourne Rebels Rugby Union would be mitigated under the new model.
"... The consortium has made it clear that it is seeking a contribution from RA of several million dollars to cover forecast operating losses - this is in addition to the standard funding that would be available under a Participation Agreement.
"The identity of the consortium members has not been disclosed to RA and, as a result the credentials of the consortium were unable to be fully assessed.
"However, it is clear that key advisers to the consortium include one or more former directors of Melbourne Rebels Rugby Union, meaning that an individual or individuals involved were responsible for the governance of MRRU during the period in which the Administrator considers the company may have traded while insolvent."
Several players have emerged from the Melbourne system, including Brumbies star Rob Valetini. Rugby Australia stressed the decision to axe the Rebels was an elite competitions call and that it would still invest in the community game.
The Rebels were due to play the British and Irish Lions next year, while there is a Wallabies Test schedule to played in Melbourne in the coming months.
"RA is currently working through the appropriate footprint for the 2025 Super Rugby Women's competition - a decision on the Rebels Super Rugby Women's team will be made as part of this broader process later this year," RA said.
"RA will continue to fund Rugby Victoria to oversee community Rugby and grow the game within the state, and will look at opportunities to increase funding."
