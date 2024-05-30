The Canberra Times
Politicians are gaming the estimates committee process

By Letters to the Editor
May 31 2024 - 5:30am
While public service department heads need to be held to account for their decisions, especially regarding the use of taxpayers' money, it's clear that some Senate estimates committees are exercises in hypocrisy involving politicians wanting to make the news.

