'My biggest regret': trainer opens up on huge decision

"Prancing Spirit's chances will be enhanced if he gets a dry track. He needs that to show his best. He was caught in the bad part of the track at Caulfield last time but still battled on to the line. He's trained on well and should run well if he gets a dry surface. Oracle Sun, who is in the same race as Prancing Spirit has drawn a bad barrier. It's hard to win races from barrier 16 at the 1200m start but Oracle Sun is going to have to do that if he's going to win. We'll tell jockey Thomas Stockdale we're going to have to get a bit of cover in the run for Oracle Sun to win. Twin Perfection is racing in great heart and there's no reason why he shouldn't run well again while Taramansour has improved with four runs under his belt."