Hey, idiot! The time of Green Day and Doc Martens is coming back

Its story focuses on three disaffected young men - Johnny (John Whinfield), Will (Zac Izzard) and Tunny (Darcy Kinsella) - who are living a stifling suburban life with their parents. Johnny and Tully head off to the city in search of something more while Will stays behind with his pregnant girlfriend Heather (India Cornwell). But the city isn't all the adventurous twosome hoped it would be and their lives take some unexpected turns.