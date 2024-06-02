The Canberra Times
Home/Canberra

Hey, idiot! The time of Green Day and Doc Martens is coming back

June 3 2024 - 5:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Part punk rock, part melodic pop, Green Day's 2004 release American Idiot was one of the defining albums of its era.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$0/

(min cost $0)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
More from Canberra

Get the latest Canberra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.