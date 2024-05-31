Senator questions why female official 'paid a price' for perceived conflict with DPS boss

Greens senator Barbara Pocock has questioned why a female deputy secretary was moved across to a lower ranking role at another agency, to manage the perceived conflict of her "close friendship" with the Parliamentary Services boss.
Rob Stefanic, the Department of Parliamentary Services (DPS) secretary, on Tuesday denied having a romantic relationship with former deputy secretary Cate Saunders while he was her boss, saying media reports had been "based on malicious and gossip-laden information".
The secretary said the pair had a "close friendship", which he had declared after becoming aware of rumours and gossip, and that he had acted appropriately at all times.
The top official in charge of managing parliamentary service and public service conflicts has also asserted that it "was declared and it was managed".
Ms Saunders, who served as a deputy secretary in DPS from 2020, was seconded to Services Australia in April 2023.
While the DPS secretary discussed Ms Saunders working in another agency with then Public Service Commissioner Peter Woolcott in August 2022, he said he "did not initiate any part of the secondment to Services Australia".
Following this conversation, Mr Woolcott approached then Services Australia boss Rebecca Skinner directly, the current Public Service Commissioner told estimates on Thursday.
"The conversation between the secretary of DPS and the commissioner at the time was: 'Are there other positions that would be available to this person to move to?" Gordon de Brouwer said.
"Ultimately what happened there was the previous commissioner [Mr Woolcott] approached the CEO of Services Australia, asked her whether there were positions that would be suitable."
Dr de Brouwer added that the short-term position made available was not at an SES band three level, but a band two.
This prompted Senator Pocock to ask why Ms Saunders "paid a price", while Mr Stefanic had not.
"In so many circumstances like this, it is the woman who pays the price and clearly Ms Saunders paid a price," she said.
"Her secondment, I understand, was at a materially lower rate of pay. What consideration was given to moving Mr Stefanic?"
The Public Service Commissioner said he wasn't in the role at the time, but agreed to take the question on notice.
Asked to reflect on how the perceived conflict was managed, Dr de Brouwer said he did "strongly register" the issue of gender when responding to conflicts.
"I really see the issue, and I accept that issue," he said.
Senator Pocock also voiced concern that Ms Saunders had been "voiceless" in the public discussion of the matter, which has played out at Senate estimates this week.
Ms Saunders received total remuneration of $429,246 from DPS in the 2022-23 financial year, including a base salary of $370,386. Her salary was not published while she worked at Services Australia.
She retired from the public service in October 2023, receiving an "incentive to retire" net payment of $315,125.85.
Dr de Brouwer said this was offered by Ms Skinner because there was no ongoing positions available within Services Australia, and it was not possible for Ms Saunders to return to DPS.
"The conflict was declared and it was managed," he said.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.