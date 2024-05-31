Lady Gaga played the piano: the grand hotel that's seen it all

Not everyone was happy with such government-funded luxury; certain Victorian federal MPs expressed indignation at the extravagant scale of the "Hostel de Luxe". Another Melbourne resident was reported as saying that "not even the most exclusive hotels of Melbourne or Sydney could outshine the magnificence of No 1 Hostel. Costly carpets into which the feet sink, luxurious hangings and wall decorations, elaborate furnishings and superb bathrooms for every suite, greet the eyes of visiting taxpayers. Every bed is covered with an expensive hair mattress, and the billiard room appointments are said to be without a rival in any capital".