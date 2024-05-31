Nuclear agenda is Dutton's dead cat

The dead cat strategy is a political move deployed at times of great desperation. You're a party leader engaged in a policy argument you can't win, where the facts and public opinion are against you.
The more people scrutinise your position, the more problems they find with it. Your party room is restive; your leadership hangs on finding a way to satisfy polarised views that cannot be reconciled. Enter the dead cat.
Former UK prime minister Boris Johnson was a pro dead-catter. He once explained the strategy in a newspaper column, writing: "There is one thing that is absolutely certain about throwing a dead cat on the dining room table - and I don't mean that people will be outraged, alarmed, disgusted.
"That is true, but irrelevant. The key point ... is that everyone will shout: 'Jeez, mate, there's a dead cat on the table!' In other words, they will be talking about the dead cat - the thing you want them to talk about."
Peter Dutton has chucked a radioactive dead cat right into the middle of our national climate and energy conversation. His nuclear agenda, woven through the budget reply speech, is a perfect example of how it's done.
With the impacts of climate change hitting home harder and more often than ever before, and Australia's ageing coal-fired power stations literally breaking down, any half-serious alternative government has to front up with plans for halting dangerous global warming by cutting climate pollution, and renewing our energy grid. But the politics don't allow for that.
Dutton is stuck because he's leading a Coalition whose MPs run the spectrum from outright climate deniers to investment-focused clean tech advocates.
If he embraces real solutions, he'll join old foe Malcolm Turnbull as the latest casualty of the endless conservative climate civil war. If he goes full climate denial, he'll see even more Liberal political real estate in our big cities turned over to teal independents at the next federal election.
Dutton has decided a dead cat is his best bet: chuck a great big nuclear distraction into the conversation and hope it's enough to stop people asking about the gaping hole in his agenda where a credible climate and energy policy should be.
There's plenty of reasons why nuclear power won't work for Australia. We need replacements for many of our coal-fired generators in the 2020s, but developing new nuclear reactors here could take until the 2040s.
Renewable energy, such as large-scale solar, is far cheaper than nuclear to build, with cost estimates ranging from five to 20 times cheaper. Last year, authorities staged a full-scale search for a single radioactive capsule no bigger than a 10 cent piece when it fell off a mining truck in WA's Pilbara region.
Large nuclear generators produce upwards of 20 tonnes of radioactive waste each year which needs to be stored safely to protect communities and the environment. Nuclear reactors have to be built somewhere, and who wants them? Even a number of Liberal MPs have already ruled out hosting them in their own electorates.
Major energy companies like AGL have also said they plan to use their existing coal-fired generator sites for renewable energy, not nuclear, as they close in the next few years.
This underscores that serious energy investors and businesses do not see nuclear as a viable energy solution.
The fact that nuclear can't meet Australia's needs is entirely beside the point for Peter Dutton and the Coalition. If they can get us all talking about it, if they can drag the Albanese government into a false competition between renewables and nuclear at the next election, then this dead cat will have done its diverting trick.
Because when it comes to slashing climate pollution now so we can protect our kids from dangerous climate change, the real fight is between clean renewables and polluting coal and gas, not nuclear.
The opposition admits their nuclear mirage would mean keeping coal-fired power generators open for longer, worsening our pollution problem at huge cost to household energy bills; Nationals Leader David Littleproud has baldly stated as much.
This is the latest in a long line of delay tactics from people who either don't accept the climate science, or don't want to take the genuine steps required to tackle dangerous heating because they're too busy running protection for polluting fossil fuel corporations.
Hard as it may be when there's a dead cat stinking up the debate, we must avoid the temptation to turn the next federal election into a nuclear showdown.
The test we should set for any wannabe government is whether they will deliver the clean, affordable and reliable energy we need this decade to keep powering our prosperity as more coal-fired generators give up the ghost.
That means having real plans to accelerate the roll out of large-scale clean energy and enable more Aussie homes and businesses to take power into their own hands with solar on the roof.
It means balancing energy demand and supply from a better mix of sources, rather than lazily falling back on the approval of additional new gas projects as the solution.
And it means charting a sensible path to ending the extraction and export of fossil fuels that are adding to our climate pollution problems here at home and globally.
That's what a real climate and energy agenda looks like, and that's the bar we need to set for anyone stepping forward to lead this country now. No dead cat should distract us from this, no matter how bright its radioactive glow.
