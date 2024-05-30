The Canberra Times

China drops bans on five Australian beef exporters

By Jacob Shteyman, Tess Ikonomou and Kat Wong
May 30 2024 - 4:13pm
Producers of barley, cotton, oaten hay and timber have been boosted by China lifting trade limits. (James Gourley/AAP PHOTOS)
Beijing has lifted bans on five Australian beef exporters, dropping almost all of its trade sanctions weeks ahead of a visit by Chinese Premier Li Qiang.

