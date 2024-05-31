The Canberra Times
Home/Canberra

Lehrmann launches appeal proceedings against defamation judgment

Tim Piccione
By Tim Piccione
Updated May 31 2024 - 5:27pm, first published 4:34pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Bruce Lehrmann has launched appeal proceedings against the scathing defamation judgment which ruled he had, on the balance of probabilities, raped Brittany Higgins.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$0/

(min cost $0)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Tim Piccione

Tim Piccione

Court reporter

Tim is a journalist with the Canberra Times covering the ACT courts. He came to the nation's capital via the Daily Advertiser in Wagga. Contact: tim.piccione@canberratimes.com.au.

More from Canberra

Get the latest Canberra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.