Why I fell for Australia's smoothest conman: Tracy Hall tells all

Set in an alternate New York filled with monsters, this romantasy is loosely inspired by Beauty and the Beast. Street thief Kierse is trapped in a library - with a monster. By trespassing, Kierse has broken the fragile peace treaty between monsters and humans. But instead of killing her, Graves offers her a job. A chance to find out who she really is. Kierse has always known she's different. And there's that sense she has when danger is only a breath away. But if the old tales are true, there are worse things in the world than monsters. Like a threat more ancient than legend. Like Graves. Or like Kierse herself.