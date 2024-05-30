Forget the Airservices dinner, which high-flyers spent $9000 on lunch?

Canberra's public servants are generally "very restrained and conservative" when it comes to the restaurant bill, the co-owner of the venue where the controversial $1889 Air Services Australia dinner was held says.
The Canberra Times can reveal the restaurant in question was Mezzalira in the city's Melbourne Building.
"They are very simple spenders," says Pasquale Trimboli, whose family has owned the restaurant since 1996.
"They tend to be very careful with their money."
Mr Trimboli did not reveal the dinner location to The Canberra Times.
This week in Senate estimates, Airservices Australia chief executive officer Jason Harfield was quizzed by Nationals senator Bridget McKenzie about the dinner which occurred on February 23, 2023.
The $1889 dinner was for 11 Airservices Australia officials who were farewelling a colleague.
Senator McKenzie cited a document produced via freedom of information laws which detailed the expense. The Canberra Times has seen this document.
Mr Trimboli said it wasn't public servants, but the corporate types, who racked up big bills.
"Over the years we have seen some amazing lunches," he says.
"That's where the real action happens, both at Mezzalira and Italian and Sons [the other restaurant the family owns].
"Ninety-nine per cent of the time, it's the corporates, we tend to see very few public servants come through. Generally they are very restrained and conservative with their spending."
He could think of several long lunches over the years that racked up a much higher bill than the $1889 meal.
"Two weeks ago at Italian and Sons, we had a lunch bill in excess of $9000 for four guests," he said.
"They stayed all afternoon and enjoyed some amazing wines."
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.