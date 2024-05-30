No disciplinary action for ACT govt's $77 million HR project failure

Senate estimates week always puts public servants in the spotlight, but boy has this week been a doozy. Senator Bridget McKenzie's inquisition into the Airservices Australia $1889 dinner has been a point of great interest for our readers. But is that really much to spend on a meal out for 11 people? Karen Hardy shows how quickly and easily you can land a bill of that size in this town without pushing out the boat.
Public servants have paid a price for the grand robodebt scandal, with seven current and former bureaucrats disciplined for the affair, Miriam Webber writes. Meanwhile, Dana Daniels reports the under-fire Immigration Minister Andrew Giles has been accused of throwing public servants under the bus over the released detainees affair threatening his job.
But the buck doesn't seem to stop anywhere in the ACT public service, where government minister Chris Steel has confirmed no one will face consequences for the abandoned $77.7 million HR project. Jasper Lindell reports Mr Steel told the Assembly he would "not to take a slash and burn approach, of going after individuals" responsible for the stuff-up.
And after a week of sunshine, today brings rain. Up to 20mm is due with a top temperature of 16 degrees.
John-Paul Moloney, managing editor
