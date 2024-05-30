PM acknowledges alcohol's role in domestic violence

Prime Minister Anthony Albanese has acknowledged a link between alcohol and family and domestic violence, as advocates warn of an expected spike during the rugby league State of Origin series.
"There is a link, of course we know, between alcohol, excessive alcohol consumption and domestic violence, most tragically," Mr Albanese told the Parliament.
Independent Warringah MP Zali Steggall had used Question Time to raise statistics showing women and children in NSW are almost 40 per cent more likely to experience domestic violence by men watching, or after, an Origin game.
"I accept completely the startling statistics that the member raised with me earlier today about a spike that will occur when a major sporting event like the State of Origin game ... is held," Mr Albanese said. "Violence against women is indeed a national crisis."
The first game of the three-match series between NSW and Queensland is next Wednesday.
"Alcohol and gambling are known drivers of domestic violence and government violence prevention frameworks in Australia have been reluctant to tackle multi-billion-dollar alcohol and gambling industries," Ms Steggall said.
She asked the prime minister: "When will your government take greater steps to regulate these harmful industries to keep Australian women save in this national crisis and encourage greater prevention strategies and sporting codes like the NRL?"
Mr Albanese said the solutions to alcohol-related violence "are not simple".
"We don't have barriers in this country to people having a beer or a glass of wine," he said. "We need to make sure that we put in place measures that do make a difference."
Ms Steggall attended a panel discussion on alcohol and family violence in Parliament on Thursday, along with Canberra Independent Senator David Pocock, Domestic Violence Crisis Service in Canberra chief executive Sue Webeck, Tasmanian Liberal MP Bridget Archer, journalist and author Jess Hill and others.
Mr Albanese also acknowledged the murder of Jennifer Petelczyc and her 18-year-old daughter Gretl in Perth on Friday, by the former partner of a friend the pair were trying to help, as part of the crisis his government was determined to address. He said he had received a call from Independent MP for Curtin Kate Chaney over the weekend about the "dreadful, violent" incident.
"Every weekend, every week. Every month, every year. There's just too much of this," Mr Albanese said.
"There is nothing wrong with having a beer, there is something wrong with excessive consumption leading to the violence that does tragically occur too much ... It is something that we in this House have a responsibility to address."
The Albanese government has allocated $3.4 billion over successive budgets for its plan to end family and domestic violence in Australia.
