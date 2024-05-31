From 'embarrassing' to the top. Here's how the Brumbies can finish first

Everything about the last trip to Perth still haunts Stephen Larkham.
The six-hour flight delay. The Wallabies-forced resting of players. The "embarrassing" result: a 34-19 loss which cost the ACT Brumbies second spot on the ladder.
Everything that could go wrong did go wrong, which is why the Brumbies are so intent on burying the demons of the past for what looms as a genuine Super Saturday.
The last-round clash against the Western Force looms as an all or nothing contest as the regular season goes down to the wire to decide the make up of the finals.
Every match has some sort of impact on finals match ups and ladder positions. It's the sort of weekend of games that would have the NRL or AFL rolling out the "greatest round of all time" hyperbole.
But as the Melbourne Rebels axing drama engulfs the game, and threatening to overshadow the finals campaign, rugby's reality is more muted.
It's a shame, because this weekend really is a cracker. If the rugby Gods smile on the Brumbies, there's a chance they could even jump to top of the ladder. The more realistic scenario is snatching second, or settling for the third spot they currently occupy.
If the rugby Gods smile on the Force, they can secure a finals spot for the first time in history if they beat the Brumbies.
Given they are playing in the last game of the round, they will know their fate before running on to the field. Or, maybe not. Because Larkham may not pass on the results of the earlier games, which have a direct impact on the Brumbies' top-two hopes.
"We'll get updates. The players will be warm-up mode and game preparation mode by that stage so they won't be aware of the results," Larkham said.
"We've spoken about that as a team. The most important thing, which we talk about every week, is to get a good performance that's going to carry into the following week.
"[The other results] don't really matter, we're still going over there to get a really good performance. We want to make sure any of those distractions - whether we need to win or not - are not front and centre in players' minds."
The Brumbies' most likely outcome is that they will hold on to third spot. They need the Wellington Hurricanes and Auckland Blues to lose for them to be a top-two hope. They could slip to fourth if they have an absolute disaster in Perth, and the Waikato Chiefs beat the Blues, but either way they're hosting a final next week.
That home final would be, most likely, against the Otago Highlanders in Canberra. But finishing in the top two would mean playing two home finals, and then the potential of hosting the grand final.
The motivator for the game against the Force, however, has nothing to do with the finals. It's about redeeming themselves after the loss last year.
"We've spoken about that. It was a pretty embarrassing result," Larkham said.
"This year, as you can see, we've selected the strongest possible team that we think is the best chance of winning this game. But there is also the challenge that this game might not have any consequence [for either team]."
Does Larkham think the Brumbies are positioning themselves for a title run? "I think we've shown improvement." And he says beating the Force is the first step to a bigger prize.
What has to happen for the Brumbies to finish in different ladder positions?
First: Brumbies win; Hurricanes and Blues lose by more than 7
Second: Brumbies win; Hurricanes OR Blues lose by more than 7
Third: Hurricanes and Blues win
Fourth: Brumbies lose by more than seven, Chiefs beat Blues with a bonus point
Saturday: Western Force v ACT Brumbies at Perth, 7.35pm
Brumbies team: 1. Blake Schoupp, 2. Billy Pollard, 3. Allan Alaalatoa, 4. Darcy Swain, 5. Nick Frost, 6. Tom Hooper, 7. Rory Scott, 8. Rob Valetini, 9. Ryan Lonergan, 10. Noah Lolesio, 11. Corey Toole, 12. Tamati Tua, 13. Len Ikitau, 14. Andy Muirhead, 15. Tom Wright. Reserves: 16. Connal McInerney, 17. Harry Vella, 18. Sosefo Kautai, 19. Cadeyrn Neville, 20. Luke Reimer, 21. Harrison Goddard, 22. Jack Debreczeni, 23. Ollie Sapsford.
Force team: 1. Ryan Coxon, 2. Tom Horton, 3. Santiago Medrano, 4. Sam Carter, 5. Izack Rodda, 6. Jeremy Williams (c), 7. Carlo Tizzano, 8. Reed Prinsep, 9. Nic White, 10. Max Burey, 11. Ronan Leahy, 12. Hamish Stewart, 13. Bayley Kuenzle, 14. George Poolman, 15. Kurtley Beale. Reserves: 16. Ben Funnell, 17. Marley Pearce, 18. Tiaan Tauakipulu, 19. Lopeti Faifua, 20. Will Harris, 21. Michael Wells, 22. Issak Fines-Leleiwasa, 23. Sam Spink.
