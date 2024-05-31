Origin, Vegas and Canberra mourns a legend

It's that time of year again. A stubbed toe or a runny nose sends State of Origin teams into chaos as we edge closer to the series opener next week.
The rugby league world goes mad (a little too mad sometimes) when it comes to the build up to Origin. The actual NRL action can get a little lost in it all, but there's plenty of reasons to pay attention to the Canberra Raiders this week.
The Green Machine will be out for redemption against the Dolphins, and the game doubles as a chance to send a message to NRL officials who are weighing up the Raiders' bid to play in Las Vegas. Hands up if you're ready to book your ticket as soon as that gets the green light!
It's also a big weekend for the Brumbies ahead of the finals, while rugby is reeling after the Melbourne Rebels were officially axed.
There's plenty to catch up on, including Greg Prichard examining Dylan Edwards' Origin selection and Rohan Connolly looking into the rotating AFL fixture.
And in case you missed, tributes have been flowing for Brian Bourke, who died this week after a battle with dementia. Bourke was a Queanbeyan Blues icon immortalised in bronze, and a legendary rugby union and rugby league trainer who still gives grown men nightmares.
Thanks for signing up to the newsletter. Enjoy the weekend of footy, and don't forget to follow our live sport blog on Saturday. It's the only place you can get Canberra rugby league, rugby union, Aussie rules and soccer scores in the one spot.|
- Chris Dutton
