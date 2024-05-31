'It's the toughest game': What makes Young an Origin player

"He's tough." That's what makes Hudson Young an Origin player according to Ricky Stuart.
Stuart also backed his Canberra Raiders second-rower to provide plenty of utility value for the NSW Blues in the State of Origin opener at Homebush on Wednesday.
Young will make his Origin return, having played two games last year, as part of new Blues coach Michael Maguire's bench.
The 25-year-old has made a strong start to the NRL and is the Raiders' leading try-scorer with seven.
He's also averaging a career-high 122 run metres per game.
But it was his toughness that stood out for Stuart - given Origin was the most intense cauldron in rugby league.
And Stuart should know, having played 14 Origins for the Blues and coached them in nine as well.
"He's tough. He's got good aggression about him and you need that," he said.
"It's the toughest game of football you can play, Origin.
"You've got 17 of the best footballers in the competition, or in the world, playing at the one time.
"There's so much passion and want involved in Origin that it brings out the person who can handle it."
On top of that, Stuart said Young's competitive nature meant he had the ability to produce repeat efforts when needed.
Not to mention the fact the second-rower was also a match winner.
Young's made a habit of producing match-winning tries in his 108-game career - as he did against Canterbury, scoring two tries in nine minutes to get the Green Machine home.
And against Manly, when he scored the winner with less than four minutes remaining.
"You've seen over the last month how competitive he is," Stuart said.
"That's what Origin is - Origin's all about effort. It's attitude and effort, effort on effort.
"Hudson has that in bucketloads and when he gets the opportunity to get on the field it'll be exciting for him because I know how much it means to him."
Then there's his versatility.
Young's developed into a second-rower with plenty of strike - a neat kicking game making him a threat around the try line.
He came through the junior ranks as a five-eighth before the Raiders turned him into a hard-nosed forward.
He started his NRL career as a bench middle forward before he established himself in the second row.
Maguire will also use him as cover for the outside backs, having slotted in at centre when injury or a sin bin left the Raiders short in that area.
"Purely his footwork, agility, his short speed - his speed over 5-7 metres," Stuart said.
"Hudson's got the ability to defend on an edge because he's got that leg speed. He's defended at centre before for us.
"He can play in the middle, he can play backrow. He does create a utility value for his bench."
NRL ROUND 13
Saturday: Canberra Raiders v Dolphins at Redcliffe, 7.35pm.
Raiders squad: 1. Jordan Rapana, 2. Nick Cotric, 3. Matt Timoko, 4. Sebastian Kris, 5. Xavier Savage, 6. Ethan Strange, 7. Kaeo Weekes, 8. Josh Papali'i, 9. Danny Levi, 10. Joe Tapine, 11. Ata Mariota, 12. Elliott Whitehead (c), 13. Morgan Smithies. Interchange: 14. Tom Starling, 15. Simi Sasagi, 16. Trey Mooney, 17. Emre Guler. Reserves: 18. Albert Hopoate, 19. Zac Woolford, 20. Peter Hola, 21. Michael Asomua, 22. Hohepa Puru.
Dolphins squad: 1. Trai Fuller, 2. Jamayne Isaako, 3. Jake Averillo, 4. Herbie Farnworth, 5. Jack Bostock, 6. Kodi Nikorima, 7. Isaiya Katoa, 8. Jesse Bromwich, 9. Jeremy Marshall-King, 10. Mark Nicholls, 11. Connelly Lemuelu, 12. Euan Aitken, 13. Max Plath. Interchange: 14. Josh Kerr, 15. Kenny Bromwich, 16. Ray Stone, 17. Anthony Milford. Reserves: 18. Oryn Keeley, 19. Sean O'Sullivan, 20. Jarrod Wallace, 21. Kurt Donoghoe, 22. Edrick Lee.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.