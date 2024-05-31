The Canberra Times
Home/Canberra

Canberra's wet perfect preparation for Raiders' Queensland trip

David Polkinghorne
By David Polkinghorne
May 31 2024 - 2:53pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

It was the perfect preparation - a wet captain's run before the Canberra Raiders jetted north to take on the Dolphins in potentially torrential rain at Redcliffe.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$0/

(min cost $0)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
David Polkinghorne

David Polkinghorne

Sports journo

Covering the Raiders, Cavalry, cycling and racing, plus everything else that involves sport in the ACT, for The Canberra Times. Basically I love sport and watching it is a full-time job. Email: david.polkinghorne@canberratimes.com.au

More from Canberra

Get the latest Canberra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.