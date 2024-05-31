Canberra's wet perfect preparation for Raiders' Queensland trip

It was the perfect preparation - a wet captain's run before the Canberra Raiders jetted north to take on the Dolphins in potentially torrential rain at Redcliffe.
Brisbane's forecast for Saturday is for 6-20 millimetres of rain, meaning a rain-soaked session at Raiders HQ on Friday morning was exactly what the Green Machine wanted.
It's an interesting battle between two teams who have exceeded expectations this season, with the Raiders going into this weekend's games eighth on the ladder.
The Dolphins sit in fourth as the NRL enters the State of Origin period - a period when Stuart's Raiders have traditionally excelled.
Stuart expected similar conditions at Redcliffe to what greeted them there last season - when the Raiders were sunk 20-14 by a late Hamiso Tabuai-Fidow try.
Tabuai-Fidow is in Origin camp with Queensland this time around, along with Dolphins second-rower Felise Kaufusi, while the Raiders have lost Hudson Young to the NSW Blues.
"The environment looks like it's going to be gritty - I think we're expecting a fair bit of wet weather up there," Stuart said.
"We'll get a session in here [Friday] morning in the same conditions.
"The conditions [Saturday] night will probably turn it into a fairly unattractive type of game and be very similar to the game we played there last year.
"It was pretty much a quagmire - there was a lot of water and it was a heavy field."
The Raiders were looking to fix their defensive woes from last week, where they missed 60 tackles in the 44-16 loss to the Sydney Roosters.
Stuart said it was important to fix that, but said they weren't the only team in the NRL that was struggling with consistency.
"Consistency is a big thing for us. We've shown in patches and halves of football what we can do defensively and then we've also shown some inferior defence," he said.
"It's a little bit like our attack. We've shown really good signs in attack at times and then there's times where we've got to be smarter.
"Inconsistency in our game is something we want to keep working on. But it's not only us - you can see right across the board."
NRL ROUND 13
Saturday: Canberra Raiders v Dolphins at Redcliffe, 7.35pm.
Raiders squad: 1. Jordan Rapana, 2. Nick Cotric, 3. Matt Timoko, 4. Sebastian Kris, 5. Xavier Savage, 6. Ethan Strange, 7. Kaeo Weekes, 8. Josh Papali'i, 9. Danny Levi, 10. Joe Tapine, 11. Ata Mariota, 12. Elliott Whitehead (c), 13. Morgan Smithies. Interchange: 14. Tom Starling, 15. Simi Sasagi, 16. Trey Mooney, 17. Emre Guler. Reserves: 18. Albert Hopoate, 19. Zac Woolford, 20. Peter Hola, 21. Michael Asomua, 22. Hohepa Puru.
Dolphins squad: 1. Trai Fuller, 2. Jamayne Isaako, 3. Jake Averillo, 4. Herbie Farnworth, 5. Jack Bostock, 6. Kodi Nikorima, 7. Isaiya Katoa, 8. Jesse Bromwich, 9. Jeremy Marshall-King, 10. Mark Nicholls, 11. Connelly Lemuelu, 12. Euan Aitken, 13. Max Plath. Interchange: 14. Josh Kerr, 15. Kenny Bromwich, 16. Ray Stone, 17. Anthony Milford. Reserves: 18. Oryn Keeley, 19. Sean O'Sullivan, 20. Jarrod Wallace, 21. Kurt Donoghoe, 22. Edrick Lee.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.