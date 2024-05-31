Policies doomed to fail when so little funding ends up in Indigenous hands

As someone once said, there was a whole ward full of illness and disease in the average body, particularly among children who were faced with a barrage of infectious disease, including trachoma, respiratory and gastrointestinal disease and skin infections. Settlements were dysfunctional and inadequate service centres, and there were in place no plans or programs in motion that could be said to be promising any material or spiritual change if they were carried to fruition. It was clear, we said, that only integrated plans could work, and that piecemeal projects addressing only facets of the problems were doomed to failure.