Hall markets, Up-Opping, coin swap, bike library and more this weekend

The Hartley Hall markets are on in Hall on Sunday from 10m to 3pm at the showgrounds in Victoria Street.
Entry is by gold coin donation which helps to support people with disabilities in Canberra and the surrounds.
Dogs are welcome.
Hundreds of stalls including Ms Mustard's Sweet Treats and Alpacasa clothing and ugg boots.
Want to find a bargain?
Head to the Up-Opping Limestone op shop at 82 Limestone Avenue (Ainslie Church of Christ) on Saturday from 10am to 2pm for its open day and lots of good-quality winter stock.
Also free hand-knitted beanies and scarves to give away to the homeless.
The Royal Australian Mint Outreach Team is continuing the Canberra Coin Swap at Exhibition Park in Canberra on Saturday and Sunday in the Quokka Pavilion.
So, what is a coin swap?
Bring your cash and swap it for circulating coloured and commemorative coins in sealed Royal Australian Mint bags in uncirculated condition. It's the perfect opportunity to build your coin collection with unique pieces.
Simply exchange the cash value for the bundle of coins.
It's on Saturday from 10am to 4pm and Sunday from 10am to 3pm.
Get your hands on "sustainable and affordable" winter wares at the Suitcase Rummage market on Saturday in Haig Park from 11am to 3pm.
The Pedal Power bike library is open on Saturday from 10am to 2pm at Margaret Hendry School 100 Sutherland Crescent, Taylor.
Donate your unwanted bikes or borrow a refurbished one to take home for free, on loan for up to six months.
