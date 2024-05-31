The Canberra Times
Home/News/Latest News

'Let's suspend': Estimates hearing grinds to a halt before it can even begin

Miriam Webber
By Miriam Webber
May 31 2024 - 12:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Agriculture secretary Adam Fennessy sat through an awkward moment on Thursday morning, as a political dispute between senators forced the Senate estimates committee he was appearing before to suspend, before he could even give his opening statement.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$0/

(min cost $0)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Miriam Webber

Miriam Webber

Public service and politics reporter

I report on the public service and politics for the Canberra Times. Reach me at miriam.webber@canberratimes.com.au

More from Latest News

Get the latest Canberra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.