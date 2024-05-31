No commitment from ACT govt to fund youth mental health services, audit finds

There are no clear commitments from the ACT government to fund or support services to help young people with moderate to severe mental illness, an audit has found.
The Auditor-General found Canberra Health Services has fallen well short of meeting performance targets for mental health services for young people.
The audit found demand from young people with mental health conditions had been growing but there has been no effective monitoring of services for those with moderate to severe mental illness.
Data was also not being properly used to plan for future needs. Clients were not being surveyed on their experience and independent evaluations are not being conducted, the audit found.
The audit focused on the Child and Adolescent Mental Health Service (CAMHS), which provides assessment and treatment for under-18s who are experiencing moderate to severe mental health difficulties.
There has been a 12 per cent increase in demand for CAMHS and a 10 per cent increase in under-18s presenting to emergency departments with mental health issues.
But the Auditor-General found plans by Canberra Health Services had not addressed the demand for the service. There were also no future service plans for young people with moderate to severe mental illness.
CAHMS collects data around new referrals, waiting time for appointments and referrals to other services with the data supporting the operational decisions of the service's management. The audit found this data was not being used in the planning of mental health services.
"Population health data underpin the effective planning of health services, including for those with mental illness," the report said.
"The reports produced in the ACT draw on a limited range of service data and don't accurately represent the demand for services by young people with moderate to severe mental illness."
The audit found gaps for people turning 18 who were required to transition to other services.
"Transferring the care of a young people from CAMHS once they turn 18 requires careful management," the report said.
"Evidence collected by the Youth Coalition of the ACT suggests CAMHS' current approach does not always result in good outcomes for young people."
Auditor-General Michael Harris recommended the ACT Health directorate prioritise the development of a mental health services plan for the ACT.
"The development of an ACT Mental Health Services Plan for the territory is an opportunity to address gaps in service provision and improve transition pathways for young people turning 18 years old," he said.
Mr Harris also recommended Canberra Health Services review a number of policies, staffing resources and implement a multi-year evaluation strategy for CAHMS.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.