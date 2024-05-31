Developer submits third version of contentious housing proposal

Developers are hoping the third time's a charm for their Gungahlin housing proposal, which the planning authority has knocked back twice.
The previous iterations of the Casey apartment complex sparked fierce backlash from some residents, who say the development is too large for the area.
KG Capitol and Jega, the teams behind the Casey shopping centre, have scaled back the proposal again and resubmitted for approval.
The team is confident the development is consistent with the Territory Plan and will help provide better housing choices for Canberrans, the application states.
Despite the block having no direct residential neighbours, the proposal has caused a stir amongst the local community.
The original plans, submitted in early 2023, included 219 apartments across a nine-storey building and two 11-storey buildings.
After the ACT planning authority knocked back the plans, the developers reduced the height of the buildings by two storeys and cut the number of apartments down to 170.
The plans were again refused, with the planning authority labelling the development "excessively tall".
The authority received 107 public submissions on the revised application, all opposing the plans.
The developer appealed the decision through the ACT Civil and Administrative Tribunal, where a mediation took place.
"ACAT set aside the reconsideration decision and the matter was remitted back to the Planning Authority," the latest development application states.
"This proposal reflects the design outcome that was agreed at mediation."
The latest plans now include 156 units across the complex, 63 fewer than the original plans.
Another storey has been removed, so the complex will be no higher than eight storeys.
The design includes a community space with a tiered garden in the middle of the complex.
The atrium has been designed to provide natural light and cross ventilation to the units, the application states.
In their application, the project team said the development would make an important contribution to housing choices in Casey.
"Whether we like it or not, Canberra's population is growing, our family structures are changing, and there is a shortage of housing," the application states.
"High density living is not for everybody, but it can make an important contribution to our city and is highly suitable for some people at certain stages in their lives."
A group of residents of Casey and nearby suburbs have been campaigning to stop the development at its various stages.
In October, Nicholls resident Maggie Chapman told The Canberra Times Casey was "not the place" for a development of that size.
The group were unhappy with ACAT's decision to allow a mediation between the developer and the planning authority.
In a document following the tribunal proceedings, one person encouraged residents to "maintain the rage" if they wish to have an impact on the decision.
The reconsideration application is open for public comment until June 24.
