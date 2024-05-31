ACT government makes call on sport fields after heavy rain

The ACT government has notified Canberra sports on the availability of turf grounds this weekend following heavy rains overnight and on Friday morning.
Many areas of Canberra saw up to 20mm of rain in the last 24 hours with strong wind gusts.
As a result, grassed ACT sportsgrounds are closed for training, but matches have been greenlit for Friday, Saturday and Sunday this weekend.
However, with different fields receiving different levels of rainfall, the ACT government did leave it up to clubs and sporting bodies to decide on game day whether play would go ahead.
"All ACT government turf sportsgrounds are closed for training from today, Friday 31 May until Monday 3 June 2024 due to the wet weather," a spokesperson said.
"Match play however is permitted to go ahead during this time.
"Grounds will be reassessed again on Monday 3 June 2024."
Online the government statement added: "All sports and clubs are to undertake their own ground assessments to determine suitability in the interests of player safety."
On Thursday night and again on Friday morning the School Sport ACT's social media page on Meta was inundated with complaints from parents after the Primary North/Gungahlin Region Cross Country event at Stromlo Forest Park was made to go ahead as planned despite a deluge of rain, strong winds and cold temperatures. The venue is an all-weather track.
A severe weather warning over "damaging winds" was given by the Bureau of Meteorology for the Snow Mountains region on Friday morning at 9am, and parts of that "vigorous cold front" hit Canberra.
But by 10.30am on Friday, rain and winds across Canberra eased significantly. There is still a slight chance of rain for Saturday but on Sunday conditions should improve in the capital.
This weekend will feature NPL men's action on Saturday and Sunday, with women's first grade matches only on Sunday.
AFL Canberra will have a top of the table clash in the men's and women's first grade competitions between Ainslie and Queanbeyan on Saturday at Alan Ray Oval.
And Saturday is for the rugby codes - league and union with the Katrina Fanning Shield and Canberra Raiders Cup, and John I Dent Cup and Premier Women's 15s kicking off around the capital.
Follow The Canberra Times website on Saturday for live blog coverage of all the top local sports action, including soccer, rugby league, union, AFL and more!
