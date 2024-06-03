This is what happens when politics is a circus

"Yes, Garry, the arrival of grandchildren did change my perspective," writes Maggie. "But my reaction was to become more aware of the dangers ahead of them, as I see a planet in distress. I live beside a river which is gradually dying as it is impacted by agriculture upstream and invasive plants and fish. Coal mines are eating into our hills and taking over trees that are home to koalas and other marsupials and birds. I have to hand-pollinate my zucchinis as the insects dwindle. And this is just the local scene; I see the same happening on a widescale when I look further afield. The future is unpredictable, as past doomsayers have shown, but I have no doubt that dangers are there."