Here's what you should know about Donald Trump's conviction

Cohen largely kept his cool on the witness stand in the face of heated cross-examination by the defense. The pugnacious Costello, on the other hand, aggravated the judge - at times in view of the jury - but continuing to speak after objections and rolling his eyes. At one point, after sending the jury out of the room, the judge became enraged when he said Costello was staring him down. Merchan then briefly cleared the courtroom of reporters and scolded Costello, warning that if he acted out again, he'd be removed from the courtroom.