What will Governor-General Hurley's legacy be on the secret ministries?

The second possible explanation is Hurley genuinely had no reason to believe the appointments would not be communicated, and had no conversations with Morrison about their communication. This would mean the Governor-General and his office didn't notice news about these appointments (even an "unusual" one) hadn't been picked up and quickly circulated. But in a system with what we call the Bagehot rights ("the right to be consulted, the right to encourage, the right to warn"), if we don't expect the Governor-General's office to keep a watchful eye on news about the appointment of ministers, or political developments generally, what do we expect of it?