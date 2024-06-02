What will Governor-General Hurley's legacy be on the secret ministries?

At his swearing-in on July 1, 2019, Governor-General David Hurley said: "The efficient and effective performance of my responsibilities is an essential element of our democracy and I take on those responsibilities with the greatest seriousness."
His governor-generalship has seen him presiding through COVID, a change of federal government, a referendum, a royal funeral, and a coronation. And before his time at Yarralumla, Hurley had a distinguished career as governor of NSW and Chief of the Australian Defence Force.
With Hurley's five-year term due to expire at the end of June, and his successor ready to take his place, it is a good time to consider his vice-regal legacy and the ways in which he exercised the responsibilities he described as an essential element of our democracy.
Central to our constitutional and democratic system is the notion of responsible government. Among other things, responsible government demands our executive government and ministers are accountable to the parliament.
When former prime minister Scott Morrison arranged for himself to be appointed to administer multiple departments - and for it to be kept secret - solicitor-general Stephen Donoghue found this amounted to a fundamental undermining of responsible government and of the relationship between ministers and the public service.
For the most part, David Hurley has not been subject to scrutiny for his part in the secret ministries affair. In the lengthy Victoria Bell Report into the secret ministries, just three-and-a-half pages focused directly on Hurley, Ms Bell describing the criticism of the Governor-General as "unwarranted".
But when the history books are written, there may be a lingering doubt: what did Hurley know about the secret nature of these appointments?
In a statement attributable to a spokesperson for the Governor-General, released on August 17, 2022, it was said: "The Governor-General had no reason to believe that appointments would not be communicated." This is a tantalisingly-phrased statement. As I argued at the time in a post on the Australian Public Law blog, it raises questions. They are questions Hurley has yet to answer satisfactorily.
Let's step back: it's worth remembering the timing of the five secret ministerial appointments. Morrison was appointed to administer Health and Finance in March 2020, Industry, Science, Energy and Resources (DISER) in April 2021, and then Treasury and Home Affairs in May 2021. There was thus more than a year between the first pair of appointments and the final appointments.
So in March 2020, it might have been perfectly plausible for Hurley to have "no reason to believe" those "appointments would not be communicated". But once a year had elapsed without the first pair of appointments being made public, it became increasingly implausible the Governor-General would have "no reason to believe" the third, fourth and fifth appointments would not be made public.
While the Bell Report did not critique Hurley, it's worth revisiting some other passages of the report that dealt with Morrison. There, Bell noted "any idea that the gazettal of the prime minister's appointment to administer the Treasury (or any of the other appointments) would not be picked up and quickly circulated within the public service and the Parliament strikes me as improbable in the extreme". Bell also found, before the third unpublicised appointment, the Department of Prime Minister & Cabinet warned the official secretary to the Governor General the appointment was "unusual".
So let's pull together Bell's logic: after the third appointment, what conclusions did the Governor-General and his office draw when the news of an "unusual appointment" was not "picked up and quickly circulated within the public service and the Parliament"? According to the Governor-General's statement, even by the time of the fourth and the fifth appointments, he had no reason to believe the appointments would not be communicated. What should we make of this?
There may be three possible explanations.
The first possible explanation is Hurley's statement might simply be implausible and, at least in part, inaccurate. If so, it's not too late for the Governor-General to correct the record before he leaves office - perhaps a mistake was made in the hurly-burly of a political scandal.
The second possible explanation is Hurley genuinely had no reason to believe the appointments would not be communicated, and had no conversations with Morrison about their communication. This would mean the Governor-General and his office didn't notice news about these appointments (even an "unusual" one) hadn't been picked up and quickly circulated. But in a system with what we call the Bagehot rights ("the right to be consulted, the right to encourage, the right to warn"), if we don't expect the Governor-General's office to keep a watchful eye on news about the appointment of ministers, or political developments generally, what do we expect of it?
There is perhaps a third logical explanation. Morrison may have assured Hurley he would arrange for the appointments to be communicated. Such assurances may even have been offered in response to questions from Hurley. From those assurances, perhaps, he could be said to have "no reason to believe appointments would not be communicated".
But the continuing nature of such a statement throughout multiple appointments might suggest an extraordinary degree of trust and generosity on Hurley's part - or a degree of credulousness. If we are to have a system with the Bagehot rights, we might be wary of a governor-general who was not at least prudently sceptical. Expecting a modest level of scepticism is certainly not the same as expecting the governor-general to act contrary to advice: our focus here is on Hurley's knowledge.
The secret ministries affair need not define Hurley's legacy as Governor-General, let alone his broader legacy of a lifetime of service. It is not too late to explain what he meant by that enigmatic statement of August 2022, or to demonstrate one final time the way in which he can exercise his responsibilities "with the greatest seriousness".
