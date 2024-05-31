ANU warns protesters: don't disrupt exams - or else

The ANU is warning protesters that if they do anything which disrupts exams, they will face action from the university authorities and, if that doesn't work, from the police.
That disruption could include chanting outside halls where 37,000 exam sittings started in the end of semester exams on Thursday.
Outsiders would be barred from the campus if they disrupt exams.
"Members of the wider community who disrupt or impede exams and assessments will be given a lawful and reasonable direction to leave the campus," the ANU's deputy vice-chancellor Grady Venville said on the university website.
"These exams represent the culmination of a semester's worth of hard work, study and dedication by ANU students," Professor Venville said.
"Many of our students are sitting their final exams for their university degrees. During this period, I'm reminding everyone in our community to respect the needs of students sitting exams.This includes ANU staff and students protesting on the University's campus."
The university leadership fears that disruptive protests will continue even though the protesters moved their camp late on Monday night from the centre of the campus to a less prominent site, one approved by the ANU authorities.
The authorities are now worried about disruption by outsiders.
It was noticeable on Tuesday that the rally on the lawn from which the camp had moved was made up of students but also a significant body of union activists who were not studying at the university. One pro-Palestinian protester said he was dismayed at the lack of Palestinian flags there.
Some Greens politicians, including MLA Emma Davidson, were there wearing a Palestinian scarf known as a keffiyeh.
After the camp moved under threat of the arrest of protesters by police, Professor Venville wrote to the university's staff and students.
"I want to personally thank the encampment participants for working with us and ACT Policing to ensure the safety of everyone in our busiest precinct on campus as well as our broader community," she said.
"ANU has also invited protestors to genuine and open dialogue about their demands, in particular ones that the University can reasonably consider.
"This includes looking at our investments as a university and our sector-leading socially responsible investment policy."
The onset of exams this week may also have concentrated their minds.
"While there were individuals who were willing to be arrested if necessary, we don't want to see anyone arrested and we encourage everyone to engage with our protests in a peaceful way," a spokesperson for the protesters said.
"On the night of Monday the 27th of May, the ANU Gaza Solidarity Encampment overwhelmingly made the decision to relocate to the end of University Avenue," spokespeople for the camp said in an emailed statement.
On Tuesday morning, students, Canberra union leaders and some Greens politicians, including MLA Emma Davidson, wearing a Palestinian scarf known as a keffiyeh, held a meeting on the previous camp site.
But the new camp showed signs of a rushed relocation, with tents set up haphazardly and belongings strewn under gazebos. The mood at Tuesday morning's meeting was downbeat despite assertions that the campaign goes on.
