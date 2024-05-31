The Canberra Times
Home/Canberra
Updated

ANU warns protesters: don't disrupt exams - or else

Steve Evans
By Steve Evans
May 31 2024 - 1:24pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

The ANU is warning protesters that if they do anything which disrupts exams, they will face action from the university authorities and, if that doesn't work, from the police.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$0/

(min cost $0)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Steve Evans

Steve Evans

Reporter

Steve Evans is a reporter on The Canberra Times. He's been a BBC correspondent in New York, London, Berlin and Seoul and the sole reporter/photographer/paper deliverer on The Glen Innes Examiner in country New South Wales. "All the jobs have been fascinating - and so it continues."

More from Canberra

Get the latest Canberra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.