Times Past: June 20, 1969

Australian ministers had mixed reactions to the actions of then Singaporean prime minister, Lee Kuan Yew, at the five-power defence conference in Canberra, The Canberra Times reported on this day in 1969. Lee had said in the build up to the conference that he never wanted Australia to move its ground troops from Malaysia to Singapore after 1971, angering the ministers.
The statement angered the government as they were worried that moving the battalion to Singapore could be an issue that the opposition, the Labor Party, could exploit in the current election year.
Some ministers were appeased when Lee clarified that his remarks were directed at "those who subscribed to the theory that Australian ground forces should not be in the [Malaysia-Singapore] area".
The government took this statement as a jab at the Labor party policy at the time. In the previous speech that drew ire from some ministers, Lee warned the Australia government should they withdraw from Malaysia and Singapore, there was no guarantee that they will be let back in. He also said assistance will be sought from external avenues, including Russia.
He continued "Australians may or may not decide that it is in their interest to have ground forces in the Malaysia-Singapore area.
But they should take this consideration into their calculations - that if they withdraw their forces, in the nature of things a shift would take place and it is unlikely that the status quo ante would ever be restored".
The intention of Lee's speech seemed unclear if it was targeted at the government or the opposition. Lee and opposition leader Gough Whitlam were on friendly terms so it seemed unlikely Lee would attempt to do any damage to Whitlam several months from the Australian election.
Whitlam stated Australia should only be training soldiers and not combat troops. He also did not oppose Australian air and naval units stationing in the area.
