Times Past: June 20, 1969

June 20 2024 - 12:00am
Australian ministers had mixed reactions to the actions of then Singaporean prime minister, Lee Kuan Yew, at the five-power defence conference in Canberra, The Canberra Times reported on this day in 1969. Lee had said in the build up to the conference that he never wanted Australia to move its ground troops from Malaysia to Singapore after 1971, angering the ministers.

