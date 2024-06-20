Times Past: June 21, 1983

On this day in 1983, a novel idea of scrapping the Year 10 certificate was recommended in a report of the ACT high schools review committee. The report was titled "The Challenge of Change" and it was the third part of a series that the ACT Schools Authority commissioned to look into public schools.
The key recommendation was to replace the Year 10 certificate with a comprehensive school-leaver statement. The statement was present in the current system and will be vouched for by the authority. It would provide students with some flexibility as it would suit the differing curriculum of individual schools.
John Steile, director-general of education of South Australia, said the high retention rate of the ACT reduces the value of the certificate and instead a school-leaver statement "sets out the things they've done and the qualities they have which would be assistance to employers".
The report also highlighted the lack of participation by parents and students in the development of the curriculum. It stated "the high schools in Canberra like those throughout most of the Western world, are caught up in an unresolved tangle of conflicting expectations largely generated by rapid social, technological and political change".
Its recommendations included increasing the terms of school board members, tailoring the curriculum to prepare students for work life, have a discussion about parental involvement, and for schools to renegotiate their goals and practices to adjust to the changing nature of society, technological impacts and the developmental level of the existing high school students.
The report highlighted the need for pro-activeness where parents' and citizens' associations, student councils and student boards needed to be more than tokenism. To aid workload, it stated that the Public Service Board allow permanent part-time work in the teaching service.
There were other progressive ideas in the report and some were adopted while others were rejected. The ACT still awards students the Year 10 certification today.
