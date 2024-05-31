'Difficult decision': Canberra United Young Matildas star departs

Canberra United has farewelled one of its brightest rising stars after goalkeeper Chloe Lincoln announced her departure from the capital on Friday.
The Young Matildas glovewoman leaves Canberra after making 39 appearances for United over three years.
"I really enjoyed playing my football at Canberra United and it was a very difficult decision for me choosing to leave the club that has given me the opportunity to make my debut and progress my career in professional football," Lincoln said.
"I feel very honoured to play a small role in adding to the incredible Canberra United legacy.
"Playing in front of the passionate Canberra United fanbase was an amazing experience and I would like to thank the staff at the club, my teammates, and the supporters for their backing of me during my time at Canberra."
Originally from Armidale, Lincoln graduated from Canberra United Academy and through her A-League Women performances earned call-ups to the Young Matildas and Australia under-23s national teams where she has been the starter in goal.
Many pundits have hailed Lincoln as a Matildas star of the future at only 19 years of age, and with her best soccer still ahead of her.
Capital Football chief executive Samantha Farrow wished Lincoln success in her next move.
"Canberra United wish to thank Chloe for her time as a member of Canberra United Football Club," Farrow said in a statement.
"We had positive discussions with Chloe, but she has decided to make the move interstate and we wish her the best of luck for continuous success in her career."
Lincoln is the second high-profile player from recent seasons at United to depart the club, following goal-scoring machine Vesna Milivojevic, who left for Sweden last month.
There is expected to be more squad changes for United after a rocky finish to last season where the club came close to folding had it not been for a funding lifeline from the ACT government and work done by passionate fans pursuing crowd-funding avenues.
Capital Football have committed to continue operating United for the next A-League Women season, while private investors are still readying to take ownership of the women's team and a potential men's licence.
A shortfall of another $200,000 still faces Capital Football, forcing Farrow to consider a "minimalistic budget" for the women's team operation next season.
Farrow is in the midst of a targeted search for a United head coach and key players for next A-League season, as well as a new general manager.
Last month Farrow confirmed securing golden boot winner Michelle Heyman remains top of their signing priorities.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.