Third time's a charm for one developer

Canberra's more vocal residents wield a significant power in how their suburbs develop.
One influential group has forced a development proposal back to the drawing board again, after plans were rejected twice.
The latest application, now in its third iteration, has been submitted to the planning authority for approval.
The number of apartments proposed for the development has been reduced from 219 originally to 156.
However, some residents are opposed to any development on the block, which has no direct homes neighbouring it.
One resident encouraged the group to "maintain the rage" if they want to have an impact on the future of the site.
Earlier this week, new data was released showing development delays had reached record levels in Canberra.
The data, by KPMG Australia, showed more than 1700 dwellings were approved but construction of them had not begun.
The December 2023 data was 64 per cent higher than Canberra's five-year average.
In other development news this week, Geocon's latest "mega precinct" has been unveiled.
The first residents of the 802-apartment complex are expected to start moving in this month.
The Phillip development, called Wova, also includes a 54-room Abode hotel.
Geocon managing director Nick Georgalis said there was "no question" there had been delays but the completion was a milestone for the company.
The developer stayed tight-lipped on his plans for Phillip swimming pool, across the road from Wova.
But Mr Georgalis hinted there would be an announcement about the site soon.
Finally, an unassuming Forrest home was the top sale at last weekend's auctions, selling for $6.1 million.
Just one bidder registered for the auction, Andrew Chamberlain of Blackshaw Manuka said.
Mr Chamberlain said the home's character and large block size were appealing to buyers.
"It just ticked a lot of boxes for what people were looking for in Forrest," he said.
Share your thoughts on property and development with me at brittney.levinson@canberratimes.com.au.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.