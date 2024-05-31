The Canberra Times
Home/Canberra

Canberra Hospital doctor retires on top - like Ash Barty

Megan Doherty
By Megan Doherty
June 1 2024 - 5:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

After a career of 40 years including more than 30 years at the Canberra Hospital, gastroenterologist Dr Paul Pavli is retiring but not stepping away entirely from the great challenge of solving inflammatory bowel disease.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$0/

(min cost $0)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Megan Doherty

Megan Doherty

Journalist

I like telling local stories and celebrating Canberra. Email: megan.doherty@canberratimes.com.au

More from Canberra

Get the latest Canberra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.